Evie Ladin and Keith Terry play the Upstairs Lounge Oct.12. (Submitted)

Full-body musical experience comes to Upstairs Lounge

Evie Ladin and Keith Terry bring folk body music back to Oak Bay stage

A full-body musical experience is heading to the Upstairs Lounge on Friday night (Oct.12).

Innovative musicians/dancers with a quirky neo-trad soul, Evie Ladin and Keith Terry throw down original folk songs with the kinetic thrill of percussive dance. Ladin sings and plays infectious clawhammer banjo, while Terry is a master percussionist.

“Body music is a significant part of what we do. Body music is the oldest music on the planet – before people were using instruments they were using what they were born with,” said Lavin. “My full expression of creativity is writing songs where I’m also moving and percussing and harmonizing.”

It is Appalachian string band music pared to the absolute minimum of accompaniment, but packed with an orchestra’s worth of rhythm. They have deep roots in traditional Appalachian music and they use that as a launching pad to explore new music.

ALSO READ: Saanich's St. Luke's Players open 70th season with Night Watch

A prolific singer-songwriter, percussive dancer and square dance caller, Ladin grew up surrounded by music. She is the daughter of an international folk dance teacher and spent her youth immersed in song and dance at music festivals and house parties on the East Coast. From appearing on A Prairie Home Companion, broadcast live to 3.5 million viewers, to creating an African Studies In Dance major at Brown University, Ladin lives a blend of performance and hands-on teaching.

Trained as a jazz drummer, Keith Terry brings tonal percussion to stand-up bass, is a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer, the founder of the International Body Music Festival, and a collaborator with a host of inventive performers from Bobby McFerrin, Tex Williams and Robin Williams, to Turtle Island Quartet, Charles “Honi” Coles and Bill Irwin. Keith in action is like visiting an anatomical carnival, where hands, feet, fingers, engage in a musical ballet.

“People are always surprised, entertained and moved by it,” said Ladin. “I will say, especially in these times, it seems more important than ever to really connect personally through music and dance. It helps people connect to their emotions and also maybe escape the news cycle.”

Evie Ladin and Keith Terry perform Oct.12 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 for dinner) in Oak Bay Recreation’s Upstairs Lounge, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/evie-ladin-keith-terry-tickets-46209447702. Tickets are $25 at the door. Get a taste of the band at www.evieladin.com.

 

