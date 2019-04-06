Gaffigan set to spend some Quality Time with Victoria audience

Comic Jim Gaffigan brings his hilarious stories of everyday life to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on April 12. Photo by Robyn Von Swank

Whether he’s extolling the virtues of his favourite foods or lamenting the ups and downs of being a father of five, Jim Gaffigan has made a career out of being one of the most relatable and likeable stars of the comedy scene.

He brings that familiarity and the Quality Time tour to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for one night, Friday, April 12.

Popular YouTube clips with titles such as “McDonalds,” “Binge Watching” and “You Ever Lose a Sock?” reflect Gaffigan’s persona as an everyman with a unique take on situations and settings we’re all familiar with. The fact he has managed great success and respect in stand-up while always delivering a famously clean act (no swearing, nothing that would make your grandparent grumble) is a testament to the quality of his material and the appeal of his personality.

In 2018, Gaffigan released his sixth one-hour stand-up special, Noble Ape, which is now available on Netflix along with all of his previous specials, including the extremely popular Beyond the Pale and King Baby.

The Quality Time tour will take him to such far-flung locations as China, Taiwan, Spain, Hungary and across the United States. The only two Canadian stops announced so far are in Abbotsford and Victoria.

The Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, producer and two-time New York Times best-selling author has one of the top touring acts in the stand-up comedy world. Gaffigan has become something of a go-to guy in Hollywood, too, and in the past couple of years has had roles in movies such as Chappaquiddick, Super Trooper 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3. On television, The Jim Gaffigan Show, written and executive produced by Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, aired on TV Land for two seasons starting in 2015 and received positive reviews.

Tickets for Gaffigan’s Victoria show range from $45 to $89.50. For more information and tickets visit sofmc.com.



