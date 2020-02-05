The rag-time genre Carolina Bluebirds are the featured artist at Highlands Coffee Music House on Feb. 8. (Courtesy of Ron Gilmore)

Genre-bending band takes centre stage at Highlands Coffee Music House

The Carolina Bluebirds perform at Caleb Pike House on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Get ready to break out the two-step and show off a foxtrot – a Victoria band is bringing ragtime music to Highlands Coffee Music House.

The Carolina Bluebirds got their start by playing upbeat and rarely heard tunes from the 1920s and earlier. Now, their repertoire includes folk, swing and jazz music. The Bluebirds have performed at the Island Folk Festival, coffee houses and various seniors residences.

The band includes Caroline Covil on vocals, Graeme Card on guitar and vocals, and Ian Johnston on guitar, banjo and ukulele. Covil brings her soprano voice, while Card adds his previous expertise from several bands, including The Jug Bandits, The Chattering Class and Humphrey and the Dump Trucks. Veteran musician Johnston has played with The Slowpokes, The Garden City Blue Blowers and Rig-A-Jig.

READ MORE: Music coffee house returns to Metchosin with new name

The Music Coffee House regularly features local artists once a month, covering all genres, from classical to country.

Before the show begins, there will be space for open mic, and attendees are encouraged to bring their guitar or keyboard to share a song.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 8 at Caleb Pike House, located at 1589 Millstream Rd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Entrance is $7 per person, with children under 15 free.

ALSO READ: The man behind the figure skating music at the Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jann Arden is about to be everywhere: singer announces cross-country tour

Just Posted

Sooke rallies to show it’s support in the wake of tragic deaths

Fund raising efforts, scholarships and meal trains have all been launched

Genre-bending band takes centre stage at Highlands Coffee Music House

The Carolina Bluebirds perform at Caleb Pike House on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Police watchdog concludes VicPD officer not at fault in high-speed four-car collision

One man was seriously injured as a result of the Aug. 24 collision

Victoria drops to 10th most romantic city in Canada

Fort MacMurray in Alberta takes top spot, according to Amazon

100 Greater Victoria kids on waitlist for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria is in desparate need of more mentors

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fire rips through housing complex in Cowichan Valley

No injuries reported

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Search and rescue waits for defined area for missing Island man

Friends and family raise funds for search to narrow down location of Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Most Read