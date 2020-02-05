Genre-bending band takes centre stage at Highlands Coffee Music House

The Carolina Bluebirds perform at Caleb Pike House on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The rag-time genre Carolina Bluebirds are the featured artist at Highlands Coffee Music House on Feb. 8. (Courtesy of Ron Gilmore)

Get ready to break out the two-step and show off a foxtrot – a Victoria band is bringing ragtime music to Highlands Coffee Music House.

The Carolina Bluebirds got their start by playing upbeat and rarely heard tunes from the 1920s and earlier. Now, their repertoire includes folk, swing and jazz music. The Bluebirds have performed at the Island Folk Festival, coffee houses and various seniors residences.

The band includes Caroline Covil on vocals, Graeme Card on guitar and vocals, and Ian Johnston on guitar, banjo and ukulele. Covil brings her soprano voice, while Card adds his previous expertise from several bands, including The Jug Bandits, The Chattering Class and Humphrey and the Dump Trucks. Veteran musician Johnston has played with The Slowpokes, The Garden City Blue Blowers and Rig-A-Jig.

The Music Coffee House regularly features local artists once a month, covering all genres, from classical to country.

Before the show begins, there will be space for open mic, and attendees are encouraged to bring their guitar or keyboard to share a song.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 8 at Caleb Pike House, located at 1589 Millstream Rd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Entrance is $7 per person, with children under 15 free.

