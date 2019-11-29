Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

There are two performances of the Christmas show at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 7

Ken Lavigne brings his holiday-themed show to the Royal Theatre for two performances, Dec. 7. (Photo by BK Studios)

Get ready to sing your fa-la-las and get into the holiday spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas.

The popular show with Island-based Lavigne is back on Dec. 7 at the Royal Theatre with two performances that are sure to lift your spirits and fill your heart with warmth and cheer.

Joining Lavigne as his special guests are the Company B Jazz Trio, who toured with him in 2016. Lavigne will perform traditional Christmas songs such as O Holy Night, White Christmas and Christmas carols, among others.

The December show will feature an indoor snowball fight too, so get your throwing arm ready – Lavigne said he’ll be there as a target as well.

Songs and Stories of Christmas takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and tickets range from $33 to $75. To purchase tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca.

