Knacker’s Yard, a celtic band, is one of the four groups performing in the Summer Music In Broadmead event. (Knacker’s Yard/Facebook)

Get your groove on at Broadmead Village

Four Summer Music in Broadmead shows will take place this month

Free Saturday concerts are returning to the Broadmead Village Shopping Centre for the month of August. The Broadmead Area Residents’ Association is presenting the Summer Music at Broadmead event in collaboration with Broadmead Village and several other donors.

The shows will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the four Saturdays in August and will feature an eclectic mix of music, said organizer Sophie Siebert.

“There’s something good for everybody,” she said.

On Aug. 10, The Flying Saucers will play some jazzy classics for the audience. Then, on Aug. 17, Bijoux du Bayou is going to spice things up with some Zydeco, Cajun and New Orleans tunes. The following Saturday will see Knacker’s Yard, a young band that plays Celtic music, getting the crowd dancing with everything from jigs to ballads. The final show will feature Harris Gilmore and The Mojos on Aug. 31 and they will get the audience on their feet to the tune of a blues harmonica.

Siebert took over running the Summer Music at Broadmead event four years ago and has been working to grow the event. She feels the focus on local artists that play different genres is important because she hopes it will open people’s minds. Siebert hopes to get more female artists involved in the future as the shows have had more male artists in the past.

The Broadmead Village courtyard provides an intimate setting that makes these shows unique, Siebert pointed out. Attendees can sit at the cafes and listen while they eat or simply come to the show to listen, she said.

Last year, Siebert and her husband took swing lessons so they’d be ready to dance as she was hoping to get people grooving. However, she said it ended up just being her and her husband dancing with a few local politicians.

“I want people to feel free to get up and dance,” she said.

