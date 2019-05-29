General public tickets for the Great Canadian Beer Festival go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. (Facebook/GCBF)

Get your tickets for the Great Canadian Beer Festival

More than 60 craft breweries coming to Royal Athletic Park

Tickets for two days of Victoria brew-tasting are going on sale next month.

Locally brewed ales, lagers, pilsners and more will delight Victoria beer lovers at the 27th annual Great Canadian Beer Festival this September.

The first year under new management, the beloved local event is now operated by the more than qualified Victoria Beer Society, which also operates Victoria Beer Week.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to put a fresh spin on Canada’s longest running craft beer festival,” says Joe Wiebe, co­founder and spokesperson for the Victoria Beer Society. “The lineup of breweries will be better than ever, including many coming from across Canada.”

READ ALSO: New organization to host Great Canadian Beer Festival starting in 2019

Up to 4,500 people are expected to come out to taste the libations of more than 60 B.C. craft breweries participating in this year’s festival, alongside local cideries and food trucks.

The BC Ale Trail-er will be onsite to serve beer from breweries that couldn’t make it to Victoria for the event.

“Expect an expanded array of breweries from across Canada to be announced in late June,” says organizers.

The Great Canadian Beer Festival is held at Royal Athletic Park on Sept. 6 to 7.

Early bird tickets for Victoria Beer Society members are $30 and go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public are $40 and go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at victoriabeersociety.com.

READ ALSO: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Folk Festival Society promotes value of sharing international cultures with others

Just Posted

Victoria artist makes jewelry out of breast milk

Sandra McMullen makes ‘DNA jewelry’ from breast milk, placenta, cremated ashes and more

Businessman files libel suit against Sooke online publisher

Claim says Sooke Pocket News re-published and expanded on CBC article

Folk Festival Society promotes value of sharing international cultures with others

Second annual Folktoria brings ethnic dance, foods to Centennial Square, June 8 and 9

Meet the new Tea Party host, Steph Greaves

Emcee brings liveliness and passion to Oak Bay Tea Party

Mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

VIDEO: Bike to Work Week station pops up in Oak Bay

Pop-up celebration stations offer free tune ups, treats and prizes all week in Greater Victoria

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

VIDEO: ‘Protest flotilla’ opposes fish farm on North Island coast

Mowi suspends work at Cyrus Rocks farm, northeast of Quadra Island

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Most Read