“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/

What’s been filming in the Harrison area this week?

The Observer confirmed “Hourglass” is filming in the Agassiz-Harrison area. “Hourglass” is reportedly a working title for a “Godzilla” TV series for Apple TV+ currently in production. IMDb lists a possible final name of “Godzilla and the Titans.”

According to the official logline, “Hourglass” is set after a battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco. The series will follow one family’s journey to uncover the secrets of the monsters and how they are linked to a secret organization known as “Monarch.”

RELATED: Filming activity expected in Harrison area this week

Director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Great”) is attached to at least the first episode of the series. IMDb lists several cast members, including Kurt Russell (“Escape from L.A.”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Big Trouble In Little China”), Kiersey Clemons (“Transparent”, “Dope”, “Sweetheart) and Elisa Lasowski (“David Bowie: Blackstar,” “Versailles”, “Somers Town”).

In early July, Twitter user Janice Rafael took photos of the “Hourglass” setup in Vancouver, which she said would represent Oakland, Calif. in the upcoming series.

“Hoping Godzilla will be CGIed in,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, the District of Kent announced via social media that there would be three days of increased helicopter traffic on Mount Breakenridge along Harrison Lake. The crew was stationed near Harrison Resort Golf Course along Hot Springs Road.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizfilmingHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Kin of B.C.’s music royalty headline Sooke festival

Just Posted

Public feedback received through the most recent phase of engagement indicated neighbourhood opposition to densification. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich to stick with Cadboro Bay draft local area plan

Victoria police continue to seek a suspect in a firearm call that saw officers stop two unrelated vehicles Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firearm call leads Victoria police to armed vehicle stop with kids in the car

Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube) Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rod Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube)
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed Aug. 26 after a police incident on board a ferry the day before. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Pop-up banner image