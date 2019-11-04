Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honour someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”

READ MORE: B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Golden Globes will be presented on Jan. 5.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

Just Posted

Victoria homeowners part of second class action spec tax challenge

Nine parties included in Supreme Court petition

MLA Olsen says Greens owe Elizabeth May a ‘tremendous debt of gratitude’

Olsen also warns the party of becoming too focused on the question of leadership

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

Island Corridor Foundation joins partnership pursuing rail

South Island Prosperity Partnership continues to grow

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Most Read