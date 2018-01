Saanich’s Goward House will host the work of six diverse artists from the Cedar Hill Open Art Studio. Submitted

Gail Tovah Davidson, Mike Lathrop, Barb MacLeod, Maureen Ness, Niramon Prudatron and Pat Robinson have all contributed to Mosaic, to be shown Jan. 26 to March 28 at the converted heritage house and seniors activity centre.

Opening Reception is 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 28 at Goward House.