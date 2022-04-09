Graduating visual arts students prepare for year-end exhibit at UVic

Drawing by Ke Ma, one of the 32 graduating students from the University of Victoria’s fine arts department. (Courtesy Ke Ma via Subject to Change website) Drawing by Ke Ma, one of the 32 graduating students from the University of Victoria’s fine arts department. (Courtesy Ke Ma via Subject to Change website)

Graduating visual arts students at the University of Victoria are ready to showcase their work this month at the school’s annual BFA Grad Exhibit.

This is the first time in three years that the general public will be allowed to view the show in person. Traditionally the end of the school year sees UVic students plan the largest graduation exhibit on Vancouver Island and take over the whole visual arts building on campus.

This year’s show, running April 15 to 24, is entitled Subject to Change and features the work of 32 artists. The exhibition represents the evolution of art practice as well as artists’ determination to overcome unique challenges, according to a release.

Themes and techniques were explored through mediums such as painting, sculpture, photography and video and will be displayed in the exhibition and the production of an artist’s book.

The artists will be present for a public opening on April 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. and the works will be available for viewing thereafter until April 24.

Admittance is free and the exhibition is fully wheelchair accessible. Viewing hours after the opening are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about the artists visit subjecttochange.me.

