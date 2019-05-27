The Jim Cuddy Band comes to the city for a concert date Aug. 15 at Butchart Gardens, as part of the regional tourist attraction’s Spectacular Summer Evenings entertainment package. jimcuddy.com

Grammy, Juno winners light up Butchart’s summer in 2019

Spectacular Summer Evenings lineup includes Jim Cuddy Band, Serena Ryder and Los Texmaniacs

Top quality musical entertainment combines with stunning floral displays and fantastic fireworks this summer at Butchart Gardens.

Special events scheduled for the concert lawn stage include an appearance July 10 by Grammy Award-winning Tex-Mex band Los Texmaniacs, followed by Juno winner Serena Ryder on July 25. Then on Aug. 15, one of legendary Canadian rockers Blue Rodeo’s two front men leads the Jim Cuddy Band in performance at the Gardens.

There’s otherwise numerous talented local and regional artists on tap each night from June 29 to Aug. 31, with musical genres ranging from jazz to blues to classical. Performances start at 8 p.m., except Saturdays, when the showtimes begin at 7:15 and later in the summer, 5:45 p.m., to accommodate the fireworks shows. All are included with admission to the Gardens.

The popular Saturday evening fireworks displays, choreographed to their own music, also run between June 29 and Aug. 31. And of course the beautiful blooming floral displays Butchart’s is famous for surround visitors throughout the summer months.

Serena Ryder performs on the Butchart Gardens outdoor theatre stage July 25.

The opening hours for the Gardens are extended starting on June 1 and running until Sept. 15, with the gates closing at 10 p.m. and the grounds open until 11 p.m. Illuminated displays transform the visitor experience as daytime turns to dusk, and the restaurants on site offer seasonally inspired menus.

A limited number of guaranteed admission tickets are available for the three special events online here. Advance purchasers are assured of parking and entry to the Gardens until 6:30 p.m. For visitors who don’t buy tickets in advance, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the event as part of admission to the Gardens, until the parking lots are full. Early arrival is recommended.

Click here to find the full entertainment calendar, or go to butchartgardens.com for any other information.


