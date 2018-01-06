Grateful4Saanich on display at Cedar Hill art gallery

With 2017 over the culmination of Saanich’s Canada 150 celebrations are now on display in the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill.

Messages from hundreds of Saanich and Greater Victoria residents mark the 17 poster boards, all bearing the title #Grateful4Saanich. The boards were at 32 events throughout the warmer season such as the Strawberry Festival and Cadboro Bay Festival.

On Monday, Coun. Vicki Sanders and the other ambassadors from Saanich’s Canada 150 committee will host an open house at the Arts Centre to introduce what will go in the time capsule project. The capsule will be installed at the entrance to Saanich Municipal Hall in the spring to be opened in 2067.

“We have many of the items here that will go in the capsule [behind a display case],” Sanders said. “The hope is the community can come and sign a card and see what we’re putting in.”

The display is open to the public at all hours Cedar Hill is open, with the open house gathering Monday night.

Saanich’s 150 ambassadors poured over what to put in the capsule, presented by the Saanich News and sponsor partners Camosun College, Peppers Foods, Canadian Tire and Big Wheel Burger, who stepped forward to make the time capsule project happen.

