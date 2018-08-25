Great Canadian blues musician David Essig plays Oak Bay benefit

Essig plays The Oaks Restaurant and Tea Room Saturday, Sept. 29

David Essig is a country blues master who tours around the world and is celebrated world-wide for his original songs and blues and slide guitar playing. He brings that mastery to The Oaks in September and funds raised through the $20 tickets go toward Eric LeBlanc Memorial Scholarship at UVic. LeBlanc was a much-loved local blues disc jockey, author, and teacher. The School of Music scholarship will be “awarded to academically outstanding undergraduates.”

RELATED: The Oaks concert raises funds for scholarship memorializing popular UVic DJ

Essig has recorded 20 albums of original songs, bluegrass and country blues. Essig tours the world demonstrating his breathtaking technique on guitar, mandolin and kayagum, a 12-string Korean zither. He has also headed one of Canada’s first musician-owned and operated record labels, Woodshed Records.

“His latest CD, Moon on Rough Bay was recorded at his home studio on Protection Island,” says organizer Joseph Blake. “Stone in My Pocket is another personal favourite. It’s a two-CD set of David’s 30 best original songs.”

In addition to producing his own work, Essig’s Woodshed label has also recorded work by a long list of blues and folk stars including Willie P. Bennett, Cathy Fink, Duck Donald, Dixie Flyers, Fred J. Eaglesmith and Jackie Washington.

Essig performs live at The Oaks Restaurant and Tea Room Saturday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $20 in advance at 2250 Oak Bay Ave. Call 250-590-3155 for more information.

 

