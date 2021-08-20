Greater Victoria Indigenous artists set to shine at Saturday event in Saanich

First annual IYAKT music festival to take place at Beckwith Park in Saanich

PaiThomas ‘Barndawg’ Paul (from left), Addie Elliott, and Brian ‘YellowWolf’ Sampson of the Tsartlip First Nation are a group called Paint the Town Red, set to perform at an upcoming Indigenous music festival at Beckwith Park on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of Brian Sampson)

The first annual IYAKT music festival will take place on Aug. 21 from noon to 7 p.m., created and put together by Dennis Johnston and Jason Jones from the Municipality of Saanich.

Organizers encourage everyone joining the event to bring hand drums, friends, and family, and are excited to host the event since it will showcase Indigenous musical performers.

Some of the performances will be from the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, Auntie Katie & The Uncles of Funk, PYOOT, Mitchel Sisters, Shauntelle Dick, Paint the Town Red, and many more.

“The live music starts at 1 p.m., it’s free for all, family-friendly, and there will be vendors, food trucks, and DJ music as well,” said Brian Sampson, a co-organizer of the event.

Sampson said that the event is meant to shine a light on the many talented Indigenous performers in Greater Victoria and hopes that the first runaround is successful and able to continue annually.

