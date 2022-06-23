Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival performing on two stages this year

As You Like It will be performed at The Horticulture Centre of the Pacific and Esquimalt Gorge Park

Stephie Bright as Rosalind, and Aiden Guerreiro as Orlando, in As You Like It. (Courtesy of Lara Eichhorn/Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival)

Shakespeare is back in Greater Victoria this year with two venues and a return to a full crowd after COVID-19 limited access to the Bard.

The Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival will perform As You Like It at The Horticulture Centre of the Pacific and Esquimalt Gorge Park, in partnership with the Township Community Arts Council of Esquimalt.

“I am so excited; I’ve had my eye on this space for years and dreamed about what it would be like to bring the festival there! Now that dream is a reality, and I can’t wait to show our audiences how beautiful that space is,” general manager Candace Woodland said in a release.

The show is the one that had been originally planned for 2020. After a 2020 hiatus, the company did a smaller show in 2021 with limited ticketing. It is directed by Barbara Poggemiller, who is also a guest faculty member at the Canadian College Of Performing Arts in Oak Bay.

“The play is a ritual of transformation, creating a world where people from diverse backgrounds come together to learn, grow, and enjoy each other’s company.”

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. and will be happening at The Horticulture Centre of the Pacific on July 4 to 6, 9 and 11 to 13 and at Esquimalt Gorge Park on July 1 and 2, 7 to 9 and 14 to 16. For more information, visit vicshakespeare.com.

