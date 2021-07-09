Greater Victoria writers come together while working apart

Writers gather June 30 at the 5th Street Bar and Grill in Victoria to launch Shifting Landscapes: Wandering Words, Vol. II. (Photo by Laura Foubister)

While group activities were banned across the province, and much of the globe, a group of local writers bucked the trend – crafting solo works to come together under one anthology.

The group of 15 released the book of prose and poetry, Shifting Landscapes: Wandering Words, Vol. II, late last month.

Members of the Victoria Independent Authors and Publishers Association produced the first volume three years ago. With a year working from home offices during the COVID-19 restrictions, they pooled their stories again.

The group received funds from the Neighbourhood Small Grants program through the Victoria Foundation, to assist creators collaborating from afar during the pandemic.

Contributions cover themes around changing landscapes both natural and urban, and time shifts in the lives of individuals and cultures.

The collection includes a wide range of realist, historical and fantasy fiction, memoir, creative non-fiction and poetry; a quonset house tells its own life story, a set of keys wonder where their lost doors went, tea is taken at the Empress Hotel in 1927, characters glide through time in a 1920 Chambers red roadster and a 1968 Mustang, and a photosynthesizing rabbit flies into space.

As pandemic restrictions eased, the group gathered at the end of June to celebrate and launch the anthology.

Shifting Landscapes: Wandering Words, Vol. II is available at local book shops and libraries, through writing organizations and authors’ websites. Watch for upcoming readings over the summer and fall.

