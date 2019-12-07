Heads up! A new take on A Christmas Carol comes to the Mac

An oversized Scrooge plays a central part in A Wonderheads Christmas Carol, playing Dec. 17 and 18 at the McPherson Playhouse. Photo by Kate Braidwood

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will have a case of a swollen head. Technically, a Wonderhead.

On Dec. 17-18, the renowned physical theatre troupe airs their take on the classic Dickens fable at the McPherson Playhouse. Humans, full-face masked characters, and puppets will merge for a signature theatrical experience CBC has previously called “pure magic.”

Scrooge won’t be saying ‘humbug!’ in this production, as not a word is spoken in the 70-minute show. Theatre-goers of all ages must rely on the actors’ body language and expressions, which past audiences have referred to as a living cartoon.

A Wonderheads Christmas Carol is right up the alley of this creative troupe, as they bring their mix of humour, heart and visual storytelling to the holiday tale of redemption.

Wonderheads was born when theatre graduates Kate Braidwood and Andrew Phoenix brought their passion for masks and quirky characters together in 2009. The team soon gained critical acclaim with original shows such as Grim and Fischer and The Wilds, at festivals and theatres all over North America.

A Wonderheads Christmas Carol is the company’s first non-original show and will tour throughout B.C.

The Tuesday and Wednesday night Victoria shows both start at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to find tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca.

