An oversized Scrooge plays a central part in A Wonderheads Christmas Carol, playing Dec. 17 and 18 at the McPherson Playhouse. Photo by Kate Braidwood

Heads up! A new take on A Christmas Carol comes to the Mac

Wonderheads tackle the beloved Dickens classic, Dec. 17-18 at Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will have a case of a swollen head. Technically, a Wonderhead.

On Dec. 17-18, the renowned physical theatre troupe airs their take on the classic Dickens fable at the McPherson Playhouse. Humans, full-face masked characters, and puppets will merge for a signature theatrical experience CBC has previously called “pure magic.”

Scrooge won’t be saying ‘humbug!’ in this production, as not a word is spoken in the 70-minute show. Theatre-goers of all ages must rely on the actors’ body language and expressions, which past audiences have referred to as a living cartoon.

READ ALSO: Documentarian Eva Orner on the ‘pre-#MeToo’ fall of the guru behind Bikram Yoga

A Wonderheads Christmas Carol is right up the alley of this creative troupe, as they bring their mix of humour, heart and visual storytelling to the holiday tale of redemption.

Wonderheads was born when theatre graduates Kate Braidwood and Andrew Phoenix brought their passion for masks and quirky characters together in 2009. The team soon gained critical acclaim with original shows such as Grim and Fischer and The Wilds, at festivals and theatres all over North America.

A Wonderheads Christmas Carol is the company’s first non-original show and will tour throughout B.C.

The Tuesday and Wednesday night Victoria shows both start at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to find tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca.

– Felicia Santarossa


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bursary created in memory of late Duncan musician triples in second year

Just Posted

Camosun student starts bursary program for low-income students

The Jor-Dawn Smith Bursary will go to one Greater Victoria graduate in spring 2020

Victoria property company plans to replace Saanich apartments with townhouses

Abstract Developments plans 26 townhouses for Gorge Road West

Curtain closes on Sidney’s Star Cinema location

The iconic theatre will move to a temporary location after its last showing Sunday

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Most Read