Hockey royalty Hayley Wickenheiser skates into Sidney this spring

Hayley Wickenheiser, Canada’s greatest women’s hockey player, to speak March 26

Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser brings her stories about life in and out of hockey to the Mary Winspear Centre Speaker Series, March 26. (Photo by Dave Holland)

Canadian hockey royalty is coming to Sidney on March 26, as four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser takes to the stage in the Bodine Hall at the Mary Winspear Centre for a look back at her life on and off the ice.

Her appearance is part of the Centre’s Speaker Series and will see her reflect on her career, recapping some of the best teams she played with and memories of her Olympic experiences.

Wickenheiser is well known for her long career as one of the most feared and respected players in women’s hockey. As a member of the Canadian national team for 23 years, she represented Canada at five Winter Olympics, helping lead the team to four gold and one silver medal and twice being named most valuable player. She remains the team’s career points leader and is tied with two other athletes for winning the most gold medals for any Canadian Olympian.

READ ALSO: 2010 leader John Furlong urges Vancouver to bid for 2030 Winter Games

For the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Wickenheiser was selected flag bearer for the Canadian team during the opening ceremony.

Off the ice, Wickenheiser has worked behind the scenes to help promote and raise the profile of women’s hockey around the world, through mentorship and as the founder of the Canadian Tire Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival. She has a masters in kinesiology and is currently studying medicine at the University of Calgary, while also working as assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For more information and tickets for this Thursday evening event, visit marywinspear.ca or call 250-656-0275.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntrepreneursWomen in Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Celtic Illusion brings ‘sensational’ magic and dance to Victoria stage

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tourism at a high during shoulder season in Greater Victoria

A new video highlights the efforts into making Greater Victoria an all year round destination

Hockey royalty Hayley Wickenheiser skates into Sidney this spring

Hayley Wickenheiser, Canada’s greatest women’s hockey player, to speak March 26

SD62 asks Colwood to help fund crosswalk guard at Wishart Elementary

‘We’re just overly congested,’ says PAC president

Saanich Police respond to petition for new police agency on Lindsay Buziak murder case

Petition asks Public Safety Minister to to help find justice for slain realtor

Grave site at Ross Bay Cemetery vandalized overnight

Graffiti found on grave of Sir James Douglas

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Resident discovers five discarded hog heads in Vancouver Island ditch

WARNING: Graphic image may be upsetting to some readers

Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton on April 11 in Langford

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

Most Read