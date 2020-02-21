Hockey royalty Hayley Wickenheiser skates into Sidney this spring

Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser brings her stories about life in and out of hockey to the Mary Winspear Centre Speaker Series, March 26. (Photo by Dave Holland)

Canadian hockey royalty is coming to Sidney on March 26, as four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser takes to the stage in the Bodine Hall at the Mary Winspear Centre for a look back at her life on and off the ice.

Her appearance is part of the Centre’s Speaker Series and will see her reflect on her career, recapping some of the best teams she played with and memories of her Olympic experiences.

Wickenheiser is well known for her long career as one of the most feared and respected players in women’s hockey. As a member of the Canadian national team for 23 years, she represented Canada at five Winter Olympics, helping lead the team to four gold and one silver medal and twice being named most valuable player. She remains the team’s career points leader and is tied with two other athletes for winning the most gold medals for any Canadian Olympian.

For the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Wickenheiser was selected flag bearer for the Canadian team during the opening ceremony.

Off the ice, Wickenheiser has worked behind the scenes to help promote and raise the profile of women’s hockey around the world, through mentorship and as the founder of the Canadian Tire Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival. She has a masters in kinesiology and is currently studying medicine at the University of Calgary, while also working as assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

