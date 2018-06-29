HOGWARTS ALERT: All seven Harry Potter books in one 70-minute play

Scott Hoatson (left) and Joseph Maudsley play out all seven Harry Potter books (and a game of quidditch) during a performance of Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience. File Contributed

A very unique show makes its way to Victoria this fall.

Picture this: all seven Harry Potter books, one game of quidditch, two actors and 70 minutes. No, it’s not a time-turner trick, it’s Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience.

“We have have one character who is our Harry Potter, who gives a rapid summary of different highlights of each book,” said Vince Ciarlo, publicist for Starvox Entertainment, the production company behind Potted Potter. “And a second character who will be anyone from Hermione to Dumbledore.”

The show’s origins date back to 2005, when authors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner were asked to create a five-minute street show recapping the plots of the first five Potter books, which they performed for fans waiting in line for the midnight release of the sixth book in London.

From there, the idea took off and grew stronger with the publishing of the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. An international tour emerged and saw the show make its North American debut in 2012 in Toronto, where it had a record-breaking run and over 100,000 audience members.

Its Victoria run goes Oct. 3 to 8 at the McPherson Playhouse.

“We’ve really refreshed the design for the play, and added hilarious insights into all things Hogwarts,” Ciarlo said. “It’s very whimsical.”

The play is not endorsed by Potter’s mogul author J.K. Rowling, but Ciarlo said she is aware of it. Rumour even has it that at one point she tried to attend a sold-out show and an ill-informed staff member didn’t recognize her and turned her away. “Though of course, we can’t confirm that,” Ciarlo said.

Tickets are now available for the show and can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca/tickets-and-events/calendar

