Winnie Cooper (left), Bonnie Dennis, Brad Hawkes, Duncan Sutherland, Candy Little, and John Cornes will be playing at Highlands Music Coffee House on Dec. 14. (Courtesy Highlands Coffee House)

‘Homespun’ brings six Greater Victoria artists together for genre-bending music

Highlands Music Coffee House returns Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

A Victoria-based singer-songwriter is bringing veteran performers together for a special night at a popular Highlands hotspot.

Homespun is the grassroots project of Duncan Sutherland, who’s been performing in Greater Victoria for 12 years in bluegrass band Shady Characters and acoustic roots group Bowker Creek.

Now, Sutherland combines the musical talents of six local artists for a night of folk, bluegrass, blues, country and swing for Highlands Music Coffee House on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Bonnie Dennis and Candy Little, who spent most of their childhoods at a lakeside northern B.C. log cabin, will bring the lead and harmony vocals to the band.

Dennis sings acapella harmony with Pacific Edge Chorus, Victoria’s own international gold medal-winning group. She also sings lead in her quartet, Blenz.

Meanwhile, Little has performed on Dick Clark’s TV production, “Your Big Break” back in 2000 while taking on the role of Naomi Judd in “A Tribute to the Judds”.

READ MORE: ‘Trio Espresso’ brings jazz to Highlands coffee house

The pair have been in business for the past 18 years, touring with Vancouver’s “Legends of Rock n’ Roll, playing at the Merritt Mountain Music Festival, and a brief stint at the Calgary Stampede.

Stand-up bassist John Cornes will bring his expertise from playing with a Gypsy jazz band and a previous collaboration with Sutherland.

Drummer Brad Hawkes has played congas in coffee houses since the late ’60s. He will showcase the talent he has cherished since his dad bought him his first set of drums in 1964.

Lastly, flutist Winnie Cooper rounds out the band with her improvisations and melodic interpretations. Cooper has played the flute since 1969 and used to be the host of the James Bay Coffee and Book Store music nights a few years back.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mugs for tea and coffee while listening to the band.

The event takes place at Pike House, 1589 Millstream Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation ($7 suggested), with children 15 and under for free.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Just Posted

UPDATED: Royal Jubilee gets 15 more patient beds for Greater Victoria end-of-life care

New patient beds in hospice and acute palliative care to be in place by spring 2020

Police impound 19 vehicles for excessive speed on Malahat

Excessive speed is classified as going more than 40 km/h over the limit in that stretch

Beaches near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour to receive first clean up in years

Peninsula Streams Society hopes to attract 50 volunteers for the Saturday event

Food truck pilot program in Saanich parks gets the green light from council

Pilot program will see food trucks permited in certain parks as early as next summer

‘Homespun’ brings six Greater Victoria artists together for genre-bending music

Highlands Music Coffee House returns Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Most Read