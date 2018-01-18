Hungry Hearts a savoury soiree in Victoria for Our Place

Annual fundraiser brings the city’s top chefs together for some friendly competition

Defending champion Castro Boateng of House of Boateng is back to face some of Victoria’s top chefs Feb. 7 for Hungry Hearts, a culinary fundraiser for Our Place Society. Facebook

If you’re looking to indulge your whims as a foodie as well as give back to a community in need, Hungry Hearts is the fundraiser you’re looking for.

Now in its fifth year, the unique fundraiser gathers top chefs from across Victoria to go knife-to-knife in a culinary competition to see who can create the most tantalizing savoury dish, in support of Our Place Society, the inner-city community centre serving people experiencing homelessness, addiction, poverty and mental health challenges.

“The competition will be fierce,” says Don Evans, executive director of Our Place. “And the winners will be everyone who gets to taste the gourmet creations.”

Defending champion Castro Boateng of House of Boateng returns to face some stiff competition from Austin Lu of Inn at Laurel Point, Tyler Paquette of Fish Hook Mermaid Wharf, Nicholas Waters of Toque Catering, and Kevin Macneil of Whole Foods.

And back by popular demand, the skilled chefs from Our Place will be on hand dishing out a mouthwatering vegetarian option.

Since 2013, Hungry Hearts has raised more than $485,000 in support of Our Place.

Local philanthropist Terry Farmer will emcee the evening, which includes a live auction and music from Lola Parks.

“As the majority of our financial support comes from individual donations, this event is vitally important in helping us better serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community as we gear up for another busy year,” says Evans.

Hungry Hearts takes place at The Inn at Laurel Point on Feb. 7, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $125 and are available at ourplacesociety.com/hungry-hearts; by phone at 250-413-3161 or email at hungryhearts@ourplacesociety.com.

