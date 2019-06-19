IKEA is on the hunt for a happiness consultant who can spend two weeks in Demark this September. (Black Press Media file photo)

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

If spending an afternoon wandering the aisles of IKEA is your idea of a good time, a new job opportunity might be right up your alley.

Ikea is looking for a new happiness consultant, who will help find “all the keys to a real home of happiness” with a two-week stay in Denmark this September according to the job posting on IKEA’s Home View website.

READ ALSO: It just got easier to ship IKEA furniture to the Island

Their ideal candidate is someone who is curious — “perhaps born with a magnifying glass in hand” — a world traveller, lives on planet Earth (or an international space station) and someone who has always wanted to find the secret to happiness.

IKEA will give their selected applicant a temporary home in Copenhagen, two weeks of home visits, guided tours, a token salary as well as facilitating and covering travel expenses.

READ ALSO: IKEA tops list of searches for Used.ca Victoria

The best part? Free meatballs at the IKEA restaurant.

If it sounds like your dream job, you only have until July 1 to apply, with the selected applicant being chosen in mid-July.

For more information on the happiness consultant position, visit ikeahomeview.com/join-and-win.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Queue up a playlist of Victoria musicians

Just Posted

Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time

Voltbike stolen from parking garage on Quadra Street

American boat strikes reef, sinks near Oak Bay

Two people rescued from boat headed for Orca Island

Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Funds raised will support the brothers for first year on Island

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Driver of stolen vehicle caught after fleeing accident scene in Island community

Section of Chemainus Road closed until suspect located and eventually taken into custody

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Most Read