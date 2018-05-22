Indigenous artist in residence featured at this week’s Open Space gathering

Open Space brings City of Victoria Indigenous artist in residence Lindsay Delaronde into their house for the latest instalment of their Guest House 2018 series this Friday (May 25).
Delaronde, a professional multi-disciplinary visual artist who works in contemporary Indigenous performance and as a facilitator of workshops, will host Iroquois Social, a gathering that includes an artist talk, a potluck meal and traditional Iroquois songs and dancing.
Guest House 2018 is a series of discussions, workshops and activities hosted by members of Victoria’s diverse communities around the themes of hospitality, sharing space and being a guest. Delaronde, born and raised in the community of Kahnawake near Montreal, will talk about working as a guest on Lekwungen territory.
The Social runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Open Space, on the second floor at 510 Fort St. Guests are asked to bring a dish from their culture to share if possible. With no elevator, the space is not wheelchair accessible.
For more information about Guest House, visit openspace.ca.