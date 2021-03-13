Cowichan Valley author Allan W. Waddy has released his second novel, 'Guilty Knowledge'. (Submitted)

Insight into Vancouver Island true crime offered in ‘Guilty Knowledge’

Book signing events for private investigator Allan Waddy’s new book to be held later this month

From William Head murderers to Port Alberni residential school horrors, Allan W. Waddy has seen some disturbing pieces of Vancouver Island history up-close.

The best-selling Cowichan Valley author is set share some of thar with you in the release of his second book, called Guilty Knowledge.

The book is a compilation of stories of real-life crime files — many from Vancouver Island — investigated by the 31-year licensed private investigator, along with his wife and business partner Gloria.

During their long careers as private investigators, the couple concluded thousands of criminal, civil litigation, surveillance and fire causation files throughout British Columbia and the United States.

The stories include Waddy’s investigation into residential schools in Port Alberni in 1996 that led to convictions, and his work to gather evidence for defence counsel that eventually led to the release of two convicted murderers who were being held in the William Head Prison in Victoria.

“I’ve always wanted to write this book,” Waddy said. “In my years as an investigator, I’ve investigated close to 10,000 cases and I’m still working, even though I’ll turn 74 in May. Guilty Knowledge is the first in a trilogy that I’m writing that will deal with cases I’ve covered on Vancouver Island, B.C. and across Canada, with some from the U.S. I also plan a fourth book that will cover international cases. I have so much material to work from.”

Guilty Knowledge is currently available at www.amazon.ca as an ebook and softcover, Volume One and at Askew Creek Book Store in Chemainus.

Spending his youth in the Cowichan Valley, Waddy joined the Royal Canadian Navy at an early age, experiencing military service around the globe.

As a retired naval officer, he began his second career working in a provincial correctional facility and a provincial emergency program as a peace officer.

After leaving his government job in 1990, Waddy and Gloria started a private investigations and security business on Vancouver Island where he continues his work as an investigator.

Throughout his adult life, Waddy has written and published numerous short stories and is now excited to have the time to write novels and share some of his adventures.

He published his first novel, Buckshot & Johnnycakes, in 2018 and the book has sold more than 6,000 copies so far.

Buckshot & Johnnycakes is a heartwarming true-life story of two 11-year-old boys who met in the scouting movement in the Cowichan Valley, and spend the next 56 years of their lives sharing one continuous adventure after the other, from their childhoods to becoming great grandfathers.

These two characters have been described as the Canadian versions of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, complete with a sense of humour.

Waddy will be holding book signings for both of his books at Askew Creek Book Store in Chemainus on March 21 and March 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on each of those days.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


Most Read