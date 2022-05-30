Intimate musical performances await evening visitors to Saanich park

Rebecca Haas, a member of the Answer2 Indigenous performance group, is part of the Pacific Opera Victoria-led Voices in Nature program, which visit Outerbridge Park in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood on June 1 and 2. (Pacific Opera Victoria/Courtesy District of Saanich)

Pacific Opera Victoria (POV) and Saanich Parks are teaming up again to present Voices in Nature, a peaceful experience that offers an artistic background for visitors to Outerbridge Park.

The free events at the park in Royal Oak on Wednesday and Thursday (June 1 and 2) between 5 and 7 p.m., aim to provide a multi-faceted experience combining the beauty of the park itself with musical performances by members of Pacific Opera Victoria, poetry readings and Indigenous cultural activities.

For POV, the Outerbridge event kicks off a series of June dates in local parks and features a range of singers, Indigenous performers, poets and other artists including ANSWER2, Kate Braid, Simon Chalifoux, Zoe Dickenson, Mike Fan, Rebecca Gray, Beth Kope, Marlene Grand Maître, Ryan Patrick McDonald, Jessica Sault, Terese Svoboda and the Yarrow Collective. Visit pacificopera.ca/event/voices-in-nature-2/ for a full schedule.

For the Saanich event, artists will be stationed at different locations around the park and performances will be repeated as visitors filter through. Saanich Parks recommends alloting one hour to engage with each of the artistic stations and enjoy the surroundings.

Parking nearby is limited, but Lochside elementary at 1145 Royal Oak Dr., a four-minute walk away, has some spaces available. The park entrance is between Firbank Lane and McMorran Way off Royal Oak Drive and contains a gravel pathway.

