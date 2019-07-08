Gearing up for their performance in the Victoria Operatic Society’s summer production of Nunsense are (from left) Francesca Bitonti as Sister Mary Hubert, Pam Miller as Reverend Mother Sister Mary Regina, Katie Friesen as Sister Mary Amnesia, Shawna Adams as Sister Robert Anne and Mariah McDonald as Sister Mary Leo. The show runs July 12-14 at the McPherson Playhouse. Courtesy VOS

Irreverent comedy a habit in VOS’ newest show, Nunsense

Musical theatre production by Victoria Operatic Society features three shows in July

The Victoria Operatic Society is bringing a special summer production of the long-running, hit musical comedy Nunsense to the McPherson Playhouse stage for three shows, July 12-14.

Written by former seminarian and Broadway veteran Dan Goggin, Nunsense has been performed for three decades in over 5,000 productions world-wide, in over 20 languages.

The VOS production is directed by Douglas Crockett with musical direction by Peter Rothhauser and choreography by Tara Britt. The cast stars Pam Miller, Francesca Bitonti, Shawna Adams, Katie Friesen and Mariah McDonald as the five nuns in the Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken.

READ ALSO: Queue up a playlist of Victoria musicians

“Each of these actresses is a powerhouse,” Crockett says. “They are as angelic as they are comedic, resulting in five sweet and wonderfully fun sisters.”

Nunsense is an irreverent comedy with great songs and a wacky story line. The sisters’ cook accidentally poisons several of the order, and the nuns must raise funds fast to inter the dead sisters before the health inspector finds them in the freezer.

The Order featuring an ex-circus star, a wannabe ballerina, and an amnesiac, perform a fundraising variety show in a high school auditorium set-up for an eighth grade production of Grease. Dancing, singing and an audience quiz punctuates the performance and the fun.

Curtain for the Friday and Saturday shows is at 8 p.m., while the Sunday matinee happens at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35, available at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or at the McPherson box office. For more information visit vostheatre.ca.


