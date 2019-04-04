Comox Valley author Paula Wild, on a stroll by Millard Creek, brings her knowledge of wildlife to UVic on April 9. (Black Press file)

Island author brings tales of wolves to UVic

In Search of the Real Wolf runs April 9 in the Fraser Building

Award-winning author Paula Wild brings her remarkable images, fascinating facts and incredible stories about wolves to the University of Victoria next week.

Wild’s talk is based on her seventh book and B.C. bestseller, Return of the Wolf: Conflict & Coexistence. Her previous book, The Cougar: Beautiful, Wild and Dangerous, was shortlisted for the Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award in B.C. and was the Gold winner for Foreword Review’s Nature Book of the Year in the U.S.

READ ALSO: Author uncovers the Greater Victoria that would have been

In her presentation, Wild explores the wolf’s complex – and at times dangerous – relationship with humans. As highly social, intelligent animals, wolves are proving adept at navigating the challenges of an ever-changing landscape and sharing habitat with people. But are humans adapting to wolves?

She also discusses the unique relationships wolves have with ravens, bears and coyotes, noting that wolf/coyote hybrids are now common in eastern suburban areas such as Toronto and New York City. Wild also reveals physical and social aspects of wolves including howls, sense of smell and pack dynamics, as well as the carnivore’s diet, which can consist of anything from a mouse to a moose, as well as fish, seals and shellfish.

Combining ancient myths, natural history, science and personal stories, Wild gets to the heart of what makes wolves so intensely compelling, yet so eternally controversial.

READ ALSO: At Home with Writers Esi Edugyan and Steven Price

In Search of the Real Wolf: A Free Illustrated Talk runs Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at UVic in Room 159 of the Fraser Building.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celine Dion embarks on world tour in September with numerous Canadian stops

Just Posted

Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location

The cannabis lounge at 950 Yates Street is not approved by the City, but offers consumption sites

Esquimalt 5K community run happening April 6

The run will affect traffic on Saturday morning

Thursday sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Greater Victoria ranks 66th on City Entrepreneurial Index, according to small business group

Chamber CEO Catherine Holt says report ‘needs to be taken with a grain of salt’

Victoria councillors endorse idea of paid leave for people experiencing domestic violence

A motion coming this week supports changes to the B.C. Employment Standards Act

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Firefighters practise entering and exiting a hovering helicopter

Most Read