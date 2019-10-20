Judith Stein is one of three headliners at the upcoming Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest, Nov. 15 to 16. (Photo Courtesy of Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest)

Island’s first international burlesque festival coming to Victoria

Performers showcased from around the world

Get ready for two nights of provocative, powerful performances.

Next month the city will play host to Vancouver Island’s first international burlesque festival, the Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest.

Described as a theatrical extravaganza of storytelling, dancing, singing and comedy centred around burlesque, the festival is an entirely volunteer-run production showcasing local and international talent.

READ ALSO: Burlesque performers don’t let theatre fire stop their show

The festival’s three headliners promise diverse and powerful performances for attendees with “Canadian burlesque legend” The Lady Divine, Seattle-based “interdisciplinary cabaret performance artist” Judith Stein and Vancouver originating all-Indigenous group Virago Nation taking the stage.

“Performers are coming from across North America to shimmy, shake, bump, and grind on the stage,” says a media release from co-producer Misty Moss, promising performances by burlesque artists from Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles to Yellowknife and Calgary.

The festival was created by Moss and other local burlesque producers Champagne Sparkles and Gala Vega.

READ ALSO: B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

“The festival celebrates Indigenous artists, performers of colour, artists of all sizes and body types, LGBTQ+ artists and many more artists from a wide range of backgrounds.”

The Isle of Tease Burlesque Fest will be held Nov. 15 to 16 at the Victoria Conference Centre. Single show tickets are available for $40 and weekend passes start at $75.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advice for first-time Rocky Horror Picture Show attendees

Just Posted

Five Halloween activities for adults to celebrate the spooky season

Halloween isn’t just for little ghouls in Greater Victoria

Central Saanich changes incentives for housing developments

Changes shift incentives for some developments from development cost charges to building permit fees

VIDEO: Saanich resident shocked when trespasser licks security camera, rummages through mail

‘I found the situation really bizarre,’ said the Gordon Head resident

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

Bulk or boxed candy? Trick-or-treat maps help Canadian families prepare for Halloween

Census Mapper uses 2016 census data to predict busiest neighbourhoods

VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Most Read