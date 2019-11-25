Pianist Ashley Wey, the namesake of the Ashley Wey Trio, has three self-produced albums praised by critics to her credit. She, bassist Louis Rudner, and drummer Nicholas Bracewell will play at St. John’s United Church in North Saanich, Dec. 1 as part of Jazz Vespers. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Jazz Vespers in North Saanich resume with Ashley Wey Trio from Victoria

The trio performs Dec. 1 at St. John’s United Church

A popular series of jazz concerts resumes Dec. 1 when the St. John’s United Church’s welcomes the Ashley Wey Trio. Bassist Louis Rudner and drummer Nicholas Bracewell will join the trio’s pianist and namesake.

A composer and singer, Wey has received praise for her writing and playing, which has seen her perform with 2006 Canadian Idol winner Eva Avila, Juno Award-winning Brandi Distrehaft, Mae Moore, and The Parachute Club. She has also toured on cruise ships around the world with four-time Grammy Award winner Manny Kellough.

The trio has built a large repertoire, and a strong group sound focused around intricate harmonies and melodies since its conception in 2010.

RELATED: Sidney jazz singer who kicked off career after age 50, heads on B.C. tour

Wey’s three self-produced albums have earned critical acclaim and her latest, Live, celebrates the beauty of modern jazz with passion and improvisational joy in bringing genre standards back to life.

Bassist Louis Rudner graduated 2014 from the jazz program at Michigan State University, where he studied under his inspiration Rodney Whitaker. The program allowed Rudner to combine a strong jazz foundation with a playful style. He has spent most of the last few years playing on cruise ships and recently relocated to British Columbia with his wife, Ashley Wey, playing in a variety of ensembles.

Drummer Nicholas Bracewell also graduated from Michigan State University, where diverse influences helped to form his muscular sound and deep swing.

The Jazz Vespers series continues on January 5 with Edie Daponte and on February 9 with the Ryan Oliver Trio.

Jazz Vespers services start 7 p.m with St. John’s United Church located at 10990 West Saanich Rd., across from Deep Cove school. The event does not charge admission, but will accept an offering to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program. For more information and future concerts, call Bernadette at 250-656-0875 or email her at bernadettegreene789@gmail.com.

