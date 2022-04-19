Jerry Doucette, known for hits “Mama Let Him Play” and “Nobody,” dies

Montreal-born performer spent most of his professional career in B.C., final years in Delta

Guitarist Jerry Doucette performs at the ACT during a concert to raise money for Easter Seals in 2013. (Maple Ridge News file)

Canadian musician Jerry Doucette, whose smooth hits “Mama Let Him Play” and “Nobody” planted his band Doucette in the yacht rock movement of the late 1970s has died.

His former manager Bernie Aubin says the Juno-winning artist died Monday in British Columbia. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Doucette was born in Montreal and raised in Hamilton, picking up a guitar at age six and later starting his own band. He then moved to Vancouver and joined the Seeds of Time before playing in the Rocket Norton Band.

His own act, formed under his name, launched several years later and rose to popularity with their 1977 album “Mama Let Him Play,” which saw its titular single climb onto the Billboard Hot 100.

The album was certified platinum in Canada the following year, meaning it sold more than 100,000 copies.

In 1979, the band Doucette won the Juno for most promising group of the year, the same year they released “The Douce is Loose,” featuring the Canadian hit “Nobody.”

Doucette recorded five solo albums throughout his career and continued performing until 2018 when he announced on social media he was leaving the music industry. He spent his final years largely in Delta, B.C.

“Health issues and the desire to spend more time with my sweet (wife) Maggie and our family, including 10 grandchildren, has convinced me to retire,” he wrote.

“Keep listening to Canadian artists and keep supporting live music venues — they’re the lifeblood of our industry…. Mama, let them play.”

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

RELATED: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

Pop Music