The Jim Cuddy Band comes to the city for a concert date Aug. 15 at Butchart Gardens, as part of the regional tourist attraction’s Spectacular Summer Evenings entertainment package. jimcuddy.com

Jim Cuddy brings new material, old favourites to Butchart Gardens tonight

Blue Rodeo member and veteran songwriter heads up Jim Cuddy Band show Aug. 15

Jim Cuddy and his high school pal Greg Keelor have spent almost four decades leading the iconic Canadian band, Blue Rodeo. They’ve sold more than five million albums, won countless Juno Awards, been inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame and are Officers of the Order of Canada.

Cuddy’s song 1000 Arms was the title track for Blue Rodeo’s 14th studio album in 2016, but for the last few years he has been touring and recording his own Jim Cuddy Band, and Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. they play Butchart Gardens’ beautiful outdoor stage.

READ ALSO: Butchart Gardens the District’s largest taxpayer, shelling out $499,104 for 2018

The band, which includes guitarist/studio wizard Colin Cripps and bassist Bazil Donovan from Blue Rodeo as well as fiddler Anne Lindsay, keyboardist Steve Cooper and drummer Joel Anderson, recently released Countrywide Soul. It’s a career-spanning collection of reworked Cuddy-penned songs, a couple of his new originals, and a cover version of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Recorded live in the barn at Cuddy’s family home in Ontario, Countrywide Soul was inspired by his new band’s live shows and tight, warm sound. It bodes well for the Jim Cuddy Band’s local performance.

The highly recommended show is included with admission to Butchart Gardens. A note that advance ticket holders should arrive before 6 p.m. to avoid waits at the gate and ensure you get in. Visit butchartgardens.com or call 250-652-4422 for more information.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

Just Posted

Orca ‘superpod’ photographed off shoreline of Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

Fort Street closure planned for Sunday

A whole block of the downtown Victoria street will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New pay model for Sooke Fire Rescue hopes to attract non-career firefighters

The compensation model is playing catch-up with other municipalities

Happy Hygge housing breaking ground in Sidney

Shovels in ground Aug. 19, information talk Aug. 24

VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Environmental scientists dig through local trash bins to see what people are throwing out

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Jail sentence for Penticton man with over 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Most Read