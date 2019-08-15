Jim Cuddy brings new material, old favourites to Butchart Gardens tonight

The Jim Cuddy Band comes to the city for a concert date Aug. 15 at Butchart Gardens, as part of the regional tourist attraction’s Spectacular Summer Evenings entertainment package. jimcuddy.com

Jim Cuddy and his high school pal Greg Keelor have spent almost four decades leading the iconic Canadian band, Blue Rodeo. They’ve sold more than five million albums, won countless Juno Awards, been inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame and are Officers of the Order of Canada.

Cuddy’s song 1000 Arms was the title track for Blue Rodeo’s 14th studio album in 2016, but for the last few years he has been touring and recording his own Jim Cuddy Band, and Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. they play Butchart Gardens’ beautiful outdoor stage.

The band, which includes guitarist/studio wizard Colin Cripps and bassist Bazil Donovan from Blue Rodeo as well as fiddler Anne Lindsay, keyboardist Steve Cooper and drummer Joel Anderson, recently released Countrywide Soul. It’s a career-spanning collection of reworked Cuddy-penned songs, a couple of his new originals, and a cover version of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Recorded live in the barn at Cuddy’s family home in Ontario, Countrywide Soul was inspired by his new band’s live shows and tight, warm sound. It bodes well for the Jim Cuddy Band’s local performance.

The highly recommended show is included with admission to Butchart Gardens. A note that advance ticket holders should arrive before 6 p.m. to avoid waits at the gate and ensure you get in. Visit butchartgardens.com or call 250-652-4422 for more information.



