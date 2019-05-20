John Cleese’s “Why There Is No Hope” tour plays 13 Canadian dates over the next month, including Toronto (May 13), Vancouver (May 25), Calgary (May 29) and Victoria (June 3). (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

John Cleese sets fall date for Victoria return

June show sold out, comedic actor returns Nov. 4

Legendary comedic actor John Cleese returns to Victoria this fall for a second performance of his critically acclaimed show Why There is No Hope. Full of humour and political insight, Why There Is No Hope sees Cleese put his signature keen-minded, humanistic, comedic observational spin on the dysfunctional world we live in.

Cleese began his current Canadian tour in Halifax on May 5 and concludes with a sold-out performance in Victoria on June 3. The announcement of the additional appearance in Victoria comes on the heels of the 40th anniversary of Monty Python’s iconic film Life of Brian.

READ ALSO: Tea for Tutu: How Ballet Victoria is giving back

Cleese first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 40 years, even receiving an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

John Cleese’s Why There is No Hope takes the stage Nov. 4 at the Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton St. Find ticket information online at uniquelives.com.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘John Wick 3’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with $57 million

Just Posted

Canadians not afraid to take the plunge for the second time

Most will wait almost five years before remarrying

Victoria police investigate dumpster fire in gated alleyway

VicPD and Victoria Fire Department respond to fire on Johnson Street

Pacific FC signs 24-year-old defensive midfielder from Panama

González joins the roster following the team’s 2-2 tie game against York9 FC.

Pacific FC game ends with tie against York9 on Saturday

PFC’s defender scored an own goal off a deflection, putting the game at 2-2

Famed Syrian artist displays paintings created while living in refugee camps

Farid Abdulbaki’s ‘Between Two Worlds’ exhibit will be displayed May 24-26 in Victoria

VIDEO: Horseshoe pitching association appeals to Greater Victora youngsters

Youth horseshoe pitching club offers fun for all ages, says GVHPA

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Most Read