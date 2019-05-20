John Cleese sets fall date for Victoria return

John Cleese’s “Why There Is No Hope” tour plays 13 Canadian dates over the next month, including Toronto (May 13), Vancouver (May 25), Calgary (May 29) and Victoria (June 3). (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Legendary comedic actor John Cleese returns to Victoria this fall for a second performance of his critically acclaimed show Why There is No Hope. Full of humour and political insight, Why There Is No Hope sees Cleese put his signature keen-minded, humanistic, comedic observational spin on the dysfunctional world we live in.

Cleese began his current Canadian tour in Halifax on May 5 and concludes with a sold-out performance in Victoria on June 3. The announcement of the additional appearance in Victoria comes on the heels of the 40th anniversary of Monty Python’s iconic film Life of Brian.

Cleese first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 40 years, even receiving an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

John Cleese’s Why There is No Hope takes the stage Nov. 4 at the Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton St. Find ticket information online at uniquelives.com.



