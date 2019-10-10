John Fogerty brings the spirit of ’69 to Victoria

Legendary classic rock tunesmith touring Western Canada with My 50 Year Trip

Legendary rocker John Fogerty brings his retrospective tour, My 50 Year Trip, to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 12. Facebook

There will be a bad moon rising over Victoria in October, as one of the giants of classic rock returns to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty brings his down home brand of bayou rock to the region Saturday, Oct. 12 for a show that’s billed as an exhilarating blast from the past.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which CCR played at in the wee morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 17, 1969 (between The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin), Fogerty is hitting the road to spread some of the spirit of that era.

READ ALSO: Behind Bars: People’s Choice winner back for Art of the Cocktail

His “My 50 Year Trip” tour will feature hits from ’69, when Creedence released three albums in one year, and will see him playing the original Acme guitar and amp used during the band’s iconic Woodstock performance.

Enhanced by a multimedia montage of vintage photography, and with Fogerty telling stories from ’69 and beyond, the show is sure to be a trip down memory lane for those who were there (or wished they were) and a firsthand history lesson for those who weren’t (or can’t remember).

With 1969-released hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Green River,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Down on the Corner,” the concert will be full of beloved classics and hidden gems.

Fogerty’s stop in Victoria is part of a five-show, week-long Western Canada tour. He then takes the show to Las Vegas in November for a brief six-show residency at the Encore Theater at The Wynn hotel.

For tickets and other information, head over to sofmc.com.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two local authors walk away with Victoria Book Prize

Just Posted

Celebrate harvest season with Victoria Beer Society’s Fresh to Death

Featuring fresh hops beers only available for a short time at the beginning of fall

Two local authors walk away with Victoria Book Prize

Kathy Page and Aidan Cassie each walked away with a literary award

John Fogerty brings the spirit of ’69 to Victoria

Legendary classic rock tunesmith touring Western Canada with My 50 Year Trip

World Mental Health Day event fills Victoria Public Market Thursday evening

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, with an event happening at the Victoria Public Market

‘Trio Espresso’ brings jazz to Highlands coffee house

Monthly event starts at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read