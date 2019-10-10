John Fogerty brings the spirit of ’69 to Victoria

Legendary rocker John Fogerty brings his retrospective tour, My 50 Year Trip, to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 12. Facebook

There will be a bad moon rising over Victoria in October, as one of the giants of classic rock returns to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty brings his down home brand of bayou rock to the region Saturday, Oct. 12 for a show that’s billed as an exhilarating blast from the past.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which CCR played at in the wee morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 17, 1969 (between The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin), Fogerty is hitting the road to spread some of the spirit of that era.

READ ALSO: Behind Bars: People’s Choice winner back for Art of the Cocktail

His “My 50 Year Trip” tour will feature hits from ’69, when Creedence released three albums in one year, and will see him playing the original Acme guitar and amp used during the band’s iconic Woodstock performance.

Enhanced by a multimedia montage of vintage photography, and with Fogerty telling stories from ’69 and beyond, the show is sure to be a trip down memory lane for those who were there (or wished they were) and a firsthand history lesson for those who weren’t (or can’t remember).

With 1969-released hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Green River,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Down on the Corner,” the concert will be full of beloved classics and hidden gems.

Fogerty’s stop in Victoria is part of a five-show, week-long Western Canada tour. He then takes the show to Las Vegas in November for a brief six-show residency at the Encore Theater at The Wynn hotel.

For tickets and other information, head over to sofmc.com.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter