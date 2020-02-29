Join a cross-cultural celebration at One World 2020

Pearson College UWC students present a slice of their cultures in dance, song and more, March 20-21

A truly international showcase returns to McPherson Playhouse in March, as the students of Pearson College take the stage to show you the world.

Students of this United World College-affiliated school in Metchosin come from over 100 countries. On March 20 and 21, One World will see students from every corner of the globe showcase a slice of their culture through dance, song, spoken word and other media, while dressed in the traditional garb of their homelands.

Students also take part in the stage management of the event, from lighting to choreography, as well as the presentation of the interactive expo in the theatre lobby that focuses on the school and its activities.

The entire student body of Pearson College prepares all year for the multicultural celebration, in between working toward their International Baccalaureate diploma.

Concert-goers can expect favourites such as the South African Gumboot Dance, Ukrainian Dance and One Hundred Voices Choir. Back in 2018, the choir performed “We Rise Again” from Canada’s folk royalty, The Rankin Family. Last year, One World opened with the Beecher Bay Drummers perform traditional music of the Sc’ianew First Nation, led by Chief Russ Chipps. Pearson College was built on Sc’ianew territory in 1974.

Tickets start at $15 for dress rehearsal and $30 for the March 21 show. For more information and photos from the 2019 show check out pearsoncollege.ca/oneworld-2 and for tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca.


