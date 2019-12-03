Jon and Roy’s Holiday Special always a hot ticket

Multi-act Dec. 6 concert at the Royal virtually sold out, cozy, chill vibe will prevail

With a chilled-out, original sound that sells out shows around the world and made last spring’s fifth tour of Europe a triumph, Victoria’s Jon and Roy are a truly international success story.

Along the way, they’ve built their annual Holiday Special in Victoria into a much-loved annual event. The shows always sell out, so it’s no surprise this year’s bigger and better 11th edition on Dec. 6 – in its largest venue to date, the Royal Theatre – is already virtually sold out.

Jon Middleton and Roy Vizer launched their musical career together as university students. Now a decade into that partnership, Middleton’s acoustic guitar stylings and lead vocals are seamlessly married to Vizer’s vocal harmonies and subtle percussion. It’s an original, sultry sound that frames the duo’s smart, sophisticated lyrics.

Their eighth and latest album, Here, launched this year, is something of a return to Jon and Roy’s stripped-down, acoustic folk roots after 2017’s The Road Ahead is Golden with its more elaborate studio seasonings.

Although they are enjoying a successful recording career, Jon and Roy are even better live. And this year’s Holiday Special promises an exciting indie folk lineup in support of the headliners.

Seattle original folk trio The Cave Singers lead a Christmas Show cast that also includes solo indie musicians Luca Fogale, Vince Vaccaro, Frankiie and Sierra Lundy. The revue adds special spice to Jon and Roy’s always highly enjoyable seasonal gala concert.

If you want to try snagging one of the last few tickets in Victoria, visit rmts.bc.ca soon or call the box office at 250-386-6121. If you’re super keen and don’t mind a drive, a larger number of tickets remain for their Saturday night show Dec. 7 at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River.

– Joseph Blake

 

