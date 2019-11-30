Winter Harp, directed by acclaimed B.C. harpist Lori Pappajohn, brings its haunting baroque sounds and stories to the Alix Goolden Hall for a Dec. 6 holiday concert. winterharp.com

Journey into the heart of Christmas with Winter Harp

Experience period Christmas music played on traditional instruments, Dec. 6 at Alix Goolden Hall

Winter is coming. And with it comes Winter Harp, a medieval-themed Christmas performance featuring music, festive stories and a warm holiday spirit.

Winter Harp has been performing for over 25 years now and has become a part of holiday traditions for many families who return each year to celebrate the season with them. They play a nine-city tour of B.C., including their stop in Victoria to play Alix Goolden Hall on Friday, Dec. 6.

READ ALSO: Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Clad in colourful medieval attire, the ensemble performs music ranging from familiar carols to Celtic and medieval Christmas music. The group plays unique instruments, ranging from the medieval to the modern, including the medieval Swedish nyckelharpa, the Renaissance-era hurdy-gurdy, and an assortment of harps, drums, bells, flutes, violins and more.

Set to backdrops of candles, cathedrals and snow, the performance is an immersive journey into the heart of Christmas and is appreciated for its heartwarming spirit and hauntingly beautiful music.

This year’s ensemble of musicians includes Roger Helfrick on lead vocals, harp and recorder, Lauri Lyster on percussion, Jeff Pelletier on flute and hurdy-gurdy, Lani Krantz on harp and many more. Lori Pappajohn is the ensemble’s director.

For more information and tickets visit eventbrite.ca or call the Victoria Conservatory of Music box office at 250-386-5311.

READ ALSO: Skeena combines Roy Henry Vickers’ vibrant expression with robust oral history

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oh Danny Bhoy: His Scottish pipes come calling to Victoria

Just Posted

Journey into the heart of Christmas with Winter Harp

Experience period Christmas music played on traditional instruments, Dec. 6 at Alix Goolden Hall

Oh Danny Bhoy: His Scottish pipes come calling to Victoria

Internationally popular comic brings his Age of Fools tour to the city Dec. 5-6

Liam’s legacy lives on through search for a cure

Dec. 14 pancake breakfast at Langford Legion raising money for cancer research

Dangers remain the same for marked, unmarked crosswalks

‘Imaginary lines drawn across the street, from one edge of the sidewalk to the other’

Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

The six-storey building proposal includes 242 rental apartments

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Port Alberni dips to record-breaking low temperature amid cold snap

The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Most Read