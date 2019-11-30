Journey into the heart of Christmas with Winter Harp

Winter Harp, directed by acclaimed B.C. harpist Lori Pappajohn, brings its haunting baroque sounds and stories to the Alix Goolden Hall for a Dec. 6 holiday concert. winterharp.com

Winter is coming. And with it comes Winter Harp, a medieval-themed Christmas performance featuring music, festive stories and a warm holiday spirit.

Winter Harp has been performing for over 25 years now and has become a part of holiday traditions for many families who return each year to celebrate the season with them. They play a nine-city tour of B.C., including their stop in Victoria to play Alix Goolden Hall on Friday, Dec. 6.

Clad in colourful medieval attire, the ensemble performs music ranging from familiar carols to Celtic and medieval Christmas music. The group plays unique instruments, ranging from the medieval to the modern, including the medieval Swedish nyckelharpa, the Renaissance-era hurdy-gurdy, and an assortment of harps, drums, bells, flutes, violins and more.

Set to backdrops of candles, cathedrals and snow, the performance is an immersive journey into the heart of Christmas and is appreciated for its heartwarming spirit and hauntingly beautiful music.

This year’s ensemble of musicians includes Roger Helfrick on lead vocals, harp and recorder, Lauri Lyster on percussion, Jeff Pelletier on flute and hurdy-gurdy, Lani Krantz on harp and many more. Lori Pappajohn is the ensemble’s director.

For more information and tickets visit eventbrite.ca or call the Victoria Conservatory of Music box office at 250-386-5311.

