The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019. Justin Bieber and the Weeknd could be taking home some serious hardware at tonight’s Juno Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Richard Shotwell

The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019. Justin Bieber and the Weeknd could be taking home some serious hardware at tonight’s Juno Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Richard Shotwell

Juno Awards ring in 50th anniversary; Justin Bieber, the Weeknd lead nominations

Both performers are also among the stacked list of popular artists nominated for fan choice award

Justin Bieber and the Weeknd could be taking home some serious hardware at tonight’s Juno Awards.

Both global pop stars are vying for several major categories at the 50th anniversary show celebrating the best in Canadian music.

Bieber leads the contenders on the broadcast with four nods, including artist of the year and album of the year for his 2020 release “Changes.”

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, is close behind with three nominations, some of them in the same categories. He’ll be up against Bieber for artist and album of the year with his global smash “After Hours.”

Both performers are also among the stacked list of popular artists nominated for the viewer-voted fan choice award.

Others named in the category are Shawn Mendes, Tate McRae and Ali Gatie, who has three nominations.

The Juno broadcast airs Sunday on CBC-TV and its digital platforms.

Tesfaye has already had a winning weekend at the Junos, picking up three awards at a pre-telecast event on Friday.

His megahit “Blinding Lights” won single of the year, his album won R&B contemporary recording of the year and he shared a songwriter of the year award.

The Weeknd also helped Romanian-American engineer Serban Ghenea, who grew up in Montreal, score a win for producer of the year. He was recognized for his contributions to the singer’s megahit “Blinding Lights” and Ariana Grande’s “Positions.”

Some musicians took the opportunity during Friday night’s pre-telecast to speak out about the lasting wounds of Canada’s residential school system, given the discovery in Kamloops, B.C. last month of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in an unmarked burial site near one of the former schools.

Oshawa, Ont.-founded rock duo Crown Lands, which picked up the award for breakthrough group of the year, used their acceptance speech to call for every former residential school to be “thoroughly investigated.”

Friday’s event was hosted by CBC Music’s Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe with pre-taped performances from R&B singer and rapper Tobi and country singers Lindsay Ell and Mackenzie Porter.

The winners were announced live with many of them appearing over webcam to accept their awards.

The Junos originally hoped to mark their 50th anniversary with an event at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, but Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions put an end to that goal. Instead, organizers announced they’ll return to Toronto for next year’s show.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Juno Awards to announce new category for underground dance single of the year

Just Posted

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

Crews recovered several hundred fish including 318 cutthroats from Reay Creek over two days after a suspected bleach leak. (Ian Bruce/Submitted)
Several hundred fish dead in Sidney’s Reay Creek after suspected bleach leak

Ian Bruce of Peninsula Streams Society calls for speedy, proper investigation

Having followed up reports of bullying – none to police – Const. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said Sidney’s skate park initially appears to be safe. (Black Press Media File)
Police say Sidney skate park is ‘very safe’

Const. Paul Mittelsteadt said RCMP will continue investigating bullying claims at Tulista Park

Teale Phelps Bondaroff extensively researched and then began a petition aiming to permanently ban gas-powered leaf blowers in Saanich. Having gathered 544 signatures, he was part of a productive discussion at the May 31 council meeting. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Leaf blower ban petition attracts 544 signatures, sparks discussion by Saanich council

Mayor wants staff to look into noise, enviromental impacts of all of the district’s equipment

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Most Read