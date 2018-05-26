Monkey Junk is made up of Steve Marriner on vocals, baritone guitar, bass, harmonica and organ, Tony D on lead guitar, and Matt Sobb on drums.

Juno winners MonkeyJunk play Saanich’s V Lounge June 2

Two-time Juno-winning Monkey Junk bring their ‘swamp’ R&B sound to Saanich’s V Lounge on Saturday night.

The winner of the 2018 Juno for Blues Album of the Year (their second Juno) is made up of Steve Marriner on vocals, baritone guitar, bass, harmonica and organ, Tony D on lead guitar, and Matt Sobb on drums.

“We’re so pleased to have MonkeyJunk back in Victoria,” said Victoria Blues Society chair Deb Rhymer. “This band is a growing legend in the Canadian blues scene.”

MonkeyJunk, who returns to Victoria after a four-year absence, is one of the hardest working bands on the scene today, performing at venues and festivals around the world.

Their latest Juno-winning album and fifth CD, Time to Roll, is precisely the caliber you’d expect from a trio of musical veterans who between them have worked with such blues gentry as the Fabulous Thunderbird’s Kim Wilson, Buddy Guy, Jeff Healey and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Known for not having a bass guitar in the band, Time to Roll is unique in that for the first time they’ve added electric bass on most of the songs. The band also recorded one acoustic track for the first time on the new album.

Monkey Junk have been nominated three times for Juno Awards, winning Blues Album of the Year twice for CDs Time To Roll (2018) and To Behold (2012). Monkey Junk has also won 21 Maple Blues Awards, two Canadian Independent Music Awards and a Blues Music Award (USA) in 2010 for best new artist debut Tiger In Your Tank.

The name MonkeyJunk comes from Son House, who once said: ‘I’m talking about the blues, I ain’t talking ’bout no monkeyjunk.’

Formed in Ottawa in 2008, this year the band celebrates a decade together.

Tickets are available at Lyle’s Place and the front desk of Victoria’s Red Lion Hotel.

