Juxtaposition key to art in The Lines Between at Gage in Oak Bay

The artist will be on hand for the opening reception on Sunday, April 29

Reading The Line Between is a key component to Rockland artist Agnes Ananichuk’s latest exhibition.

“It’s a body of work versus recent work. I do a lot of various things but this is particularly using the photo collages I use,” the Rockland artist said.

A member of the Gage Gallery Arts Co-operative for about a year now, her collages take the spotlight at the Oak Bay Avenue gallery this week.

“Until recently, I believed that my art came from my cognitive or intellectual place – my head. It did not come from my subconscious or the emotional and psychological,” said Ananichuk. “In reviewing my work, I realize that a large number of pieces show a juxtaposition of two concepts or ideas.”

She’s been doing this work for years, using printmaking or collage as mediums.

“My pieces reflect a state of mind stemming from my childhood and adolescence. I was in the middle of two opposing views, understanding each perspective but with no voice of my own. I am the line between,” she said.

She takes photos along a theme, generally opposing or differing views, such as nature and man and lays out a pattern.

“Then I slice and dice these photographs and I try to arrange the pieces,” she said. “What you see when you look is a pattern of these stripes, but your eye and mind should be able to read the photographs, so they play on you visually, the two opposing views as they abut each other.”

The Line Between opens today (April 24) and runs through May 5 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

The artist will be on hand for the opening reception on Sunday, April 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.