Juxtaposition key to art in The Lines Between at Gage in Oak Bay

The artist will be on hand for the opening reception on Sunday, April 29

Reading The Line Between is a key component to Rockland artist Agnes Ananichuk’s latest exhibition.

“It’s a body of work versus recent work. I do a lot of various things but this is particularly using the photo collages I use,” the Rockland artist said.

A member of the Gage Gallery Arts Co-operative for about a year now, her collages take the spotlight at the Oak Bay Avenue gallery this week.

“Until recently, I believed that my art came from my cognitive or intellectual place – my head. It did not come from my subconscious or the emotional and psychological,” said Ananichuk. “In reviewing my work, I realize that a large number of pieces show a juxtaposition of two concepts or ideas.”

She’s been doing this work for years, using printmaking or collage as mediums.

“My pieces reflect a state of mind stemming from my childhood and adolescence. I was in the middle of two opposing views, understanding each perspective but with no voice of my own. I am the line between,” she said.

She takes photos along a theme, generally opposing or differing views, such as nature and man and lays out a pattern.

“Then I slice and dice these photographs and I try to arrange the pieces,” she said. “What you see when you look is a pattern of these stripes, but your eye and mind should be able to read the photographs, so they play on you visually, the two opposing views as they abut each other.”

The Line Between opens today (April 24) and runs through May 5 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

The artist will be on hand for the opening reception on Sunday, April 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read