Laketown Rock cancelled for 2023

Sunfest and Laketown Shakedown ready to go

This year’s Laketown Rock Music Festival, which was scheduled at Laketown Ranch in July, has been cancelled. But the Sunfest Country Music Festival and Laketown Shakedown Festival will be going ahead as planned this summer. (Citizen file photo)

This year’s Laketown Rock Music Festival, which was scheduled at Laketown Ranch in July, has been cancelled. But the Sunfest Country Music Festival and Laketown Shakedown Festival will be going ahead as planned this summer. (Citizen file photo)

Laketown Rock, the annual rock concert that takes place at Laketown Ranch near Lake Cowichan each July, has been cancelled for this year.

A posting from Laketown Ranch, Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage, said that “with our best efforts for 2023, …we have been unable to secure the quality artists we feel is necessary to announce this year’s event.”

Last year’s Laketown Rock featured John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane, Big Sugar and Wide Mouth Mason.

But Laketown Ranch’s other two most popular events, Sunfest Country Music Festival and Laketown Shakedown Festival, will go ahead as scheduled this summer.

The featured artists to date for Sunfest, which will run from Aug. 3-6, include Blake Shelton as the festival’s highliner, High Valley, Lainey Wilson, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Billy Currington, Lonestar, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks.

Performers scheduled for the Lakedown Shakedown Festival, which will be held from June 30 to July 2, include Third Eye Blind, Portugal. The Man, Shaggy, Aqua, Reignwolf, Bif Naked, SonReal, Everlast, K’naan and Rêve.

Arts and cultureArts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Island stand-up comedian wins hearts of Canada’s Got Talent judges
Next story
French DJ Clozee to headline Bass Coast in Merritt

Just Posted

Victoria singer-songwriter and promoter Caroline Spence has died after a difficult battle with cancer. (Courtesy Adam Basterfield)
‘A shining light’: Victoria singer-songwriter Caroline Spence dies at 53

Ukrainian refugees are returning to Help Ukraine Vancouver Island’s food share program as volunteers. (Courtesy Karmen McNamara)
Ukrainian refugees helping newer arrivals settle in Greater Victoria

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)
No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says

Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Man charged after loaded revolver, almost 500 rounds of ammunition seized in Saanich