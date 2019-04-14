LANGHAM COURT: Four singing heads better than three, when it comes to comedy

Tony Garnett (rear left), Elizabeth Whitmarsh, Alf Small (front left) and Fran Patterson play aging opera singers in Langham Court Theatre’s next production, Quartet. The comedy runs from April 17 to May 4. Photo by Andrea Cross Photography

It’s another day at the retirement home for aging musicians and rumours are running rampant about the next resident to move into the magnificent facility.

As aging opera singers Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred are busily trying to guess the identity of the newcomer soon to be in their midst, onetime star Jean arrives and old rivalries resurface, secrets are revealed and chaos unfolds.

The trials and tribulations of growing older and losing what once was, much to one’s chagrin, are wrapped up in Langham Court Theatre’s new comedy, Quartet, on stage in Rockland from April 17 to May 4.

Directed by Jon Scheer, this retelling of a 1999 play by British playwright and Oscar-winning screenwriter Ronald Harwood (The Dresser, The Pianist) promises an entertaining celebration of the sunset years and the hilarity of growing old disgracefully.

Will they ever sing together again? The answer will be revealed at a gala concert to be held at the retirement home.

The script was adapted into a comedy/drama film of the same name in 2012, and marked veteran actor Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut.

Tickets for this second-last show of the season are available online at langhamcourttheatre.ca or can be reserved by phone by calling 250-384-2142 or by stopping in at the theatre box office at 805 Langham Court, off Rockland Avenue.



