LANGHAM COURT: Join the chorus in Rockland

Evan Robert (as Guy Jones), left, Jim Goodman (Dafydd ap Llewellyn) and Kelly Vanderswan (Hannah Llewellyn) are among the cast members for Langham Court Theatre’s newest production, A Chorus of Disapproval, opening with preview performances June 6 and 7, and officially June 8 and running through June 23. Photo courtesy Langham Court Theatre

When a diffident widower attempts to escape loneliness by joining the local amateur light operatic society, what could go wrong?

Langham Court Theatre will find out when it showcases Alan Ayckbourn’s summer-perfect comic collision of music, art and lust, A Chorus of Disapproval.

By accident, rather than by design – in fact, by not saying ‘no’ to anything, be it a request to obtain confidential information from his company or an offer of illicit sex – our budding actor advances from a small part to the lead.

Directed by Wendy Merk and suitable for all ages, the play skillfully draws parallels between The Beggar’s Opera and the day-to-day activities of the society which is performing it.

Dubbed a “serious comic masterpiece” by the Sunday Times, the play drew even more praise from The Guardian: “A magnificent comedy: symmetrically shaped, psychologically acute and painfully, heartbreakingly funny.”

Langham Court opens this last run of the season with two preview performances, Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m., before the regular opening Friday, June 8.

The production continues through June 23.

Langham Court returns to the stage in September with the classic Noel Coward comedy Blithe Spirit, the first in its 2018-19 lineup.

Joining Coward in the coming season are the David Wood drama Goodnight Mister Tom, an inspiring wartime drama based on the book by Michelle Magorian; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; romantic comedy That Elusive Spark by local playwright Janet Munsil, the Ronald Harwood comedy Quartet; and Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn.

For more details and ticket information, visit langhamtheatre.ca or visit the box office at 805 Langham Ct.

– Monday Magazine staff

editor@mondaymag.com