Latest public art donations land permanent homes in Oak Bay

Portal, a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes, was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Heather Passmore’s Portal will permanently overlook the shoreline along Esplanade in Oak Bay – though with a small shift in placement.

The artwork went up in the space near Willows Beach in 2019 as part of the ArtsAlive sculpture tour.

Portal is a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes that was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020.

It’s among the latest two art pieces in need of a permanent setting.

The other is Jelly, by Kootenay metal fabrication artist Nathan Smith. Jelly was exhibited in Oak Bay Village at Hampshire Road and donated to the district by the artist.

Once Oak Bay accepted the artworks, the public arts advisory committee needed to confirm permanent locations for them.

Portal will move about 200 metres, remaining along Esplanade near the entrance to the Thorpe Place pathway.

Jelly will settle in the 2500-block of Estevan Avenue.

