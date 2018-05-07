Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Winning 2 Canadian Folk Music Awards and the 2008 Juno Award for Roots Traditional Album of the Year with their popular indie folk band, Nathan, husband and wife team Keri and Devin Latimer have evolved into a new project, Leaf Rapids. (Photo courtesy Mike Latschislaw)

Winning 2 Canadian Folk Music Awards and the 2008 Juno Award for Roots Traditional Album of the Year with their popular indie folk band, Nathan, husband and wife team Keri and Devin Latimer have evolved into a new project, Leaf Rapids. They will be playing their cutting edge country roots music at the Upstairs Lounge this Friday (May 11), with special guest Elli Hart opening.

From Keri Latimer’s sweet, Dolly Parton-esque vocal styling, to Devin Latimer’s slow-and-steady bass lines, their music reflects the landscape of the small Manitoba town for which the band is named. Their sound resembles the Canadian grasslands, as beautiful as they are harsh, taking notes from Canada’s soft tones and tough seasons. Their music is as much country roots as it is atmospheric pop, there’s clear evidence of Americana and even a doo-wop sound that drives home the band’s refreshing sonic diversity.

Their outstanding talents grabbed the attention of industry heavy weights, including Canadian roots music producer Steve Dawson who was eager to work with Keri and Devin on their new project. As a five time Juno award-winning producer, Dawson brought his powerful talents on a wide variety of instruments, from pedal steel to electric guitar, crafting a full band sound for this duo that borders on indie roots.

Special guest, Elli Hart, will be opening the night. Elli’s exceptional guitar playing and soulful voice, well crafted songs and charismatic and personable stage presence make her a stand out.

Get a taste of the music at leafrapids.org and dirtymountain.ca.

Leaf Rapids and Elli Hart perform May 11 in Oak Bay Recreation’s Upstairs Lounge, 1975 Bee St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner, show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are available in advance for $20 at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Ivy’s Bookshop and beaconridgeproductions.com or they can be purchased for $25 at the door.

