Attendees at Car Free YYJ on Douglas Street take advantage of the absence of vehicles on the normally busy thoroughfare. This year’s event happens, as usual on Father’s Day Sunday, June 16. Photo by Lillie Louise/Car Free YYJ

Leave the vehicle at home, bring dad down to Car Free YYJ

Annual shutdown of downtown Douglas Street for the day evokes thoughts of ‘what if?’

Joseph Blake

Contributor

Large cities from London to Mexico City are moving to clear automotive traffic from their central cores.

Sixty-three per cent of Amsterdam’s 835,000 residents ride bikes daily on 513 kilometres of protected bike paths, and Vancouver now boasts 80 kilometres of bike lanes separated from traffic. Victoria hasn’t reached that kind of ecologically sustainable transportation network yet, but we’re working on it.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Father’s Day June 16, Douglas Street, one of the busiest streets for automotive traffic in Victoria, will have its downtown blocks closed to traffic during the fifth annual Car Free YYJ.

“Car Free YYJ has become a signature event for downtown Victoria and for the region. It’s a great example of what can happen when you return the streets to people, as they once were,” says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “It fits with Victoria’s values of sustainability, climate action, and building a human-scale city.”

READ ALSO: Take a bite out of Victoria with YYJ Eats

Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, said the event is expected to attract more than 35,000 people.

“For downtown Victoria, it marks the beginning of summer. It’s free, it’s fun and there’s something for all ages,” he says. “Car Free YYJ is an opportunity to remind people of how easy it is to walk around downtown. The City’s parkades will offer free parking. And there will be a free bike valet available on Pandora Avenue to accommodate cyclists.”

Car Free Day YYJ will shut down Douglas from Chatham and Caledonia streets to Courtenay Street. It’s a family-friendly event that includes Phillips’ Brewery’s all-ages beverage garden between Yates and View Streets, Sparkle Shack Body Art face painting for kids, vendors like Tidaltoys and Migrations Boutique, and Douglas Street restaurants like The Mint and The Rialto offering street food.

Atomique Productions is organizing these local businesses and the day’s musical offerings. Project manager Vanessa Leong says with more than 400 vendors, multiple stages with live music throughout the day, a silent disco and kids activities, “there is something for everyone to enjoy on Douglas Street June 16. As the official kick-off to the summer, this event highlights the best of what Victoria has to offer in the form of musicians, artisans, businesses, and local food.”

For more information, visit carfreeyyj.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Ukranian dancers showcase their moves for Victoria audience

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day

In response, Victoria councillor suggests shrinking Canada Day events

Saanich church hosts anti-SOGI rally, drawing pro-SOGI protests

Website says controversial anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith spoke in Saanich on Sunday

Crown seeks 17 years for man convicted drug trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms

First day of sentencing for man who committed second offence while on bail for the first

Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Scam involves ‘blacklisted phones’ sold online

Small fire in Saanich near observatory damages private outhouse

Fire happened at the base of Observatory Hill

VIDEO: Ukranian dancers showcase their moves for Victoria audience

Year-end showcase an opportunity to catch a colourful, cultural event

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Conference Foundations of Canada’s international event a hot seller in Victoria

Special presentation here Wednesday features some of the top minds in feminist philanthropy

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: D-Day sacrifices should stir concern today

Seventy-five years have passed since nearly 150,000 Allied troops landed on the… Continue reading

Most Read