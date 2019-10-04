Founder Donnie Walsh (centre) and the Downchild Blues Band celebrate 50 years of making great music with an Oct. 18 concert at the McPherson Playhouse. Photo courtesy Diesel Entertainment

Let Downchild chase those blues away

Donnie Walsh and company celebrate the band’s 50th year with an Oct. 18 concert in Victoria

Joseph Blake

Monday Magazine contributor

Downchild is Canada’s premier blues band, and they are celebrating their 50th year with a tour of Canada and the U.S. that comes to Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse on Oct. 18.

Donnie Walsh founded the band in Toronto in 1969, and he has been leading Downchild onstage and in the studio for five decades.

Walsh, who has been called the Father of Canadian Blues, estimates that more than 120 musicians have been associated with Downchild over the years. The current lineup has been playing as a unit for decades.

“I joined the band in 1990,” lead singer Chuck Jackson says. “I joined shortly after Donnie’s brother, Hock, left the band for the last time. He died of a heart attack in 1995.”

The 50th anniversary tour includes songs from almost every Downchild album, right up to their 2014 Juno Award-winning Can You Hear The Music and their 18th studio album, Something I’ve Done.

READ ALSO: Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

“Donnie Walsh and I have written a lot of Downchild’s songs over the last 30 years, but on Something I’ve Done, almost everyone in the band contributes songs. We also included David Vest’s “Worried About the World” on the album.”

The Victoria-based Vest and Nanaimo’s David Gogo will join Downchild onstage at the McPherson.

“We’re doing 25 shows in 35 days,” Jackson says, listing a stretch of concerts that includes Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre Oct. 19, Nanaimo’s Port Theatre Oct. 20 and Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre Oct. 22.”

“We started our 50th anniversary at the Downtown Jazz Festival in Toronto with Paul Schaefer and Dan Aykroyd joining us onstage.”

Aykroyd’s 1978 multi-million selling Blues Brothers album, Briefcase Full of Blues, included three songs from Downchild’s 1973 recording Straight Up including Walsh’s most famous tune, “I’ve Got Everything I Need (Almost).” Aykroyd also performed on Downchild’s 2009 album I Need a Hat with fellow guest musicians Colin James and Colin Linden, and Wayne Jackson of the Memphis Horns. But as great as Downchild sounds on record, it only hints at the band’s blues power live onstage.

Multi-Maple Leaf Award winner Gary Kendall and Mike Fitzpatrick lay down a powerful rhythmic bass and drum groove for veteran keyboardist Michael Fonfara (Electric Flag, Rhinoceros, Lou Reed Band) and saxophonist Pat Carey’s Chicago blues and jump blues accents. Walsh’s guitar and blues harmonica (The band’s name comes from seminal blues harmonica star Sonny Boy Williams, Mr. Downchild) sails above the band’s rhythmic churn, expertly framing Jackson’s soulful vocals.

As Walsh has explained, “You show up with the blues. I play, you lighten up. That’s what it’s all about. It’s like medicine.”

Downchild’s 50th anniversary show will be good medicine. They are the real deal. Highest recommendation. For tickets and more information visit rmts.bc.ca or call 250-386-6121.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burton Cummings’ Up Close and Alone tour offers more intimate rock ‘n roll setting

Just Posted

Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Pepper escaped through a screen window on the second floor leaving her stranded

Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Pre-consumer plastic pellets lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

The southbound closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Mayors of Victoria and German city of Dortmund meet to talk innovation

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Lord Mayor Ullrich Sierau hope to take environmental initiatives

VIDEO: Top stories in Greater Victoria

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 4 are brought to you… Continue reading

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read