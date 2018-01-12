Library’s “Tech Petting Zoo” shows the lending future is here

UVic librarians spent the lunch hour inside the McPherson Library hosting a Tech Petting Zoo on Wednesday.

On display were a series of cameras (a 360-degree camera) virtual reality goggles, gadgets and other modern electronic-based technologies such as a 3D printer, an Arduino ‘Magic 8 Ball’ (see main photo) and more.

In conjunction with the available technologies, UVic offers a series of free workshops.

The possibilities for creative output and problem-solving are as diverse as the technology itself, often leading to real-life career opportunities for students, said librarian Rich McCue.