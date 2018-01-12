Library’s “Tech Petting Zoo” shows the lending future is here

UVic library makes 3D printer, tech gadgets available

UVic librarians spent the lunch hour inside the McPherson Library hosting a Tech Petting Zoo on Wednesday.

On display were a series of cameras (a 360-degree camera) virtual reality goggles, gadgets and other modern electronic-based technologies such as a 3D printer, an Arduino ‘Magic 8 Ball’ (see main photo) and more.

In conjunction with the available technologies, UVic offers a series of free workshops.

The possibilities for creative output and problem-solving are as diverse as the technology itself, often leading to real-life career opportunities for students, said librarian Rich McCue.

Previous story
James Franco says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

TODAY: Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral

Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter

A Saanich woman is determined to halt plans for a new bus… Continue reading

Uplands lot seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

First Nations integral to North Saanich’s new addictions treatment facility

Pauquachin First Nation working with Homewood Health at former Dunsmuir Lodge site

Redevelopment of Christie Point delayed

Residents will not receive 12-month notice period in this calendar year

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

“The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.”

Africa startled by Trump’s sudden and vulgar attention

Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway

Trump denies he used vulgarity to describe Haiti, African countries

Trump specifically questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti.

Bitten-off fingers, thrown excrement: B.C. prison guard assaults on the rise

Union: B.C. is only province where guards can be left alone with dozens of inmates in a living unit

Most Read

  • Library’s “Tech Petting Zoo” shows the lending future is here

    UVic library makes 3D printer, tech gadgets available