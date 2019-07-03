Drag queen Bianca Del Rio brings her outsized personality to Victoria for a live show on July 20. Photo by Rene Koala

Life ain’t a drag for RuPaul stars

Victoria to play host to two of Drag Race reality show’s biggest personalities

The pop-culture juggernaut that is RuPaul’s Drag Race has been hard to miss these last couple of years.

Having just wrapped its 11th season, it’s brought the art of drag hurtling into the mainstream, reminding us all that we all could have a little extra sass and sequins in our lives. Over the past year Victoria has hosted such RuPaul stars as Katya, Bob The Drag Queen and Brooke Lynn Hytes, and now two of the most iconic performers in the show’s history are gearing up for solo shows here.

On July 7, the bold and beautiful, chunky yet funky Latrice Royale brings her one woman show Here’s To Life! to the Royal Theatre. It’s a celebratory journey of storytelling and song sure to dazzle and delight, leaving your heart full and your smile wide. Latrice is a firm fan favourite, having won Miss Congeniality in her Season 4 run and appearing in two seasons of RPDR All Stars, charming all with her joie de vivre.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of 'Schitt's Creek'

On July 20, Bianca Del Rio, arguably one of, if not the most successful drag queen to come from Ru’s finishing school, has her turn on the Royal stage. Emerging from the New Orleans nightclub scene, Bianca went on to win Season 6 of the reality show. A self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” she is famed for her acerbic, lightning fast wit (and underneath it all, big heart).

The first Drag Queen to perform solo at Carnegie Hall in New York and at London’s Wembley Stadium, Bianca has spent the past year playing to sellout crowds as part of her Jester Joke tour. Now it’s Victoria’s turn to hear the tales of the outrageous circus that is her life.

Tickets are selling fast for both shows, with Meet and Greet packages still available. Visit rmts.bc.ca for tickets and more info.

Serena Ryder makes the most of her outdoor opportunities in Central Saanich

