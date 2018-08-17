Peter Allen stands infront of his mural, located at 401 David St. Allen’s work is one of 16 pieces being painted across Victoria. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Local and international artists paint murals across Victoria

Sixteen murals are spread out across downtown Victoria as part of the ‘concrete canvas’ project

Victoria streets are starting to look a lot more colourful.

Sixteen artists from across Canada and the world are participating in the City of Victoria’s “Concrete Canvas,” an artistic project looking to curate more murals in the city.

Artists from Victoria, Canada, the Untied States and the Ukraine are participating in the two-week painting spree around Rock Bay, and then on Aug. 25 there will be an official launch party where people can take walking tours to see the completed works.

For Victoria-based artist, Peter Allen, the project is a welcomed sign of acceptance from the city.

“I’m very, very proud of Victoria for doing this,” Allen said. “I think they’ve taken a huge, giant step forward in their cultural maturity, and willingness to take a risk with young, emerging art forms. I’ve been painting in this city for over 20 years and never thought they’d be this supportive.”

RELATED: City of Victoria looking for mural artists to work in Rock Bay

Allen’s piece shows a world of cartoon characters meshed together in a fluid form. It’s located at 401 David St., and stands in homage to Allen’s mentor, Hans Fear, who passed away in 2001 after struggling with schizophrenia.

“This mural is raising awareness for mental health, as well as paying tribute to the genius who created the tradition of street art in Victoria,” Allen said.

Just up the road, Caitlin McDonagh, an artist who splits her time between Victoria and Montreal said she was taking on a new challenge.

“I’ve never painted or made anything this large, so it’s exciting,” McDonagh said. “It’s kind of like a nature scene, but a mish-mash surreal spin on it.”

McDonagh began her piece at 2725 Rock Bay Ave on Tuesday, and by Friday it was taking an abstract and whimsical form.

The Launch Party will run from 2 p.m.to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Hoyne and Driftwood Brewery parking lot, located at 450 Hillside Ave. The free event will include a mural workshop, live music, food and beverages for all ages, and walking tours of the murals.

Murals are located at 401 and 511 David St., 2500, 2551 and 2752 Rock Bay Ave., 453 and 518 Hillside Ave., 632 John St., 611, 626 and 356 Bay St., and 2219 Government St.

For more information, you can head to victoria.ca/concretecanvas

 

Vladimir Manzhos is one of the international muralists working on the Concrete Canvas project by the City of Victora. Manzhos comes from Kiev, Ukraine, and is working on a piece at 401 David St. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Caitlin McDonagh works on her piece, located at 2725 Rock Bay Ave. for the City of Victoria’s Cncrete Canvas project. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Just Posted

Local and international artists paint murals across Victoria

Sixteen murals are spread out across downtown Victoria as part of the ‘concrete canvas’ project

Federal government announces over $115 million to Royal Canadian Navy

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan was at CFB Esquimalt to announce missile system upgrades

Crash snarles traffic on Highway 17

Traffic southbound is seriously delayed and northbound down to one lane on… Continue reading

Victoria Police arrest man in relation to indecent act at Beacon Hill Park

The man is known to police, and is facing three charges

Oak Bay brothers scoop 10 kg of poop from park paths in 30 mins

Family picks up dog poo to give back, inspire others to be more responsible

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Puppy yoga, horses, cars, water guns and more make up this weekend’s list of events to see

Authorities mull evacuation order for Zeballos

Smoke billowed from the steep hillsides of Zeballos on Friday evening, as… Continue reading

Safeway union urgest rejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Fire chases B.C. crews out of their own camp

Crews in Burns Lake had to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Most Read

  • Local and international artists paint murals across Victoria

    Sixteen murals are spread out across downtown Victoria as part of the ‘concrete canvas’ project