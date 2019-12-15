Longtime Saanich drama group brings pirates onstage for traditional Christmas pantomime

Swashbucklers take the stage at St. Lukes Dec. 18 to Jan. 4. (Courtesy St. Luke’s Players)

Swashbuckers take the Saanich stage for a traditional pantomime heading into the holiday season.

St. Luke’s Players have been entertaining patrons from across Greater Victoria since 1948. The repertoire of this particular group includes four plays a year in late fall, early spring, early summer and the classic family-oriented pantomime at Christmas.

This year pirates walk the plank, sail ships and seek treasure with Treasure Island.

Plays run Wednesday to Sunday during production dates, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m.. There are matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays of the run. Treasure Island, written by Ben Crocker and directed by Heather Lee runs Dec. 18 to Jan. 4.

READ ALSO: Saanich congregations amalgamate to form largest United Church on Vancouver Island

The longtime acting group promises a swashbuckling tale of skulduggery upon the high seas and treasure on a desert island. Pantomimes – or panto – are traditionally theatrical presentations with music, slapstick comedy and usually performed around Christmas.

Performances run Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. Learn more about the Saanich production online at stlukesplayers.org.